Ranveer Singh cannot take his eyes off Deepika Padukone in this throwback picture-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been away from wifey Deepika Padukone for a long time now as he is busy wrapping Kapil Dev's biopic in London. And looks like Deepika is really missing her dapper husband.

On Sunday, Deepika shared a love-filled picture of herself with hubby Ranveer. She captioned it, "Us."

Ranveer looks all smitten by his gorgeous wife and can't take his eyes off her.

The picture was taken right before they had walked the red carpet for Hello Hall of Fame Deepika is seen in a white gown and was honoured with the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award. While Ranveer donned a black suit with a floral print and was awarded the Superstar Of The Year trophy.

Deepika was recently spotted at Karan Johar's residence where she was seen in partying with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Chhapak alongside Vikrant Massey.