Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh celebrates 36 years of India's World Cup win

Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie "83".

Ranveer Singh celebrates 36 years of India&#039;s World Cup win
Image Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh celebrated India's cricket World Cup victory 36 years ago by sharing a video featuring the iconic moment and some behind the scenes of his upcoming movie "83".

Ranveer captioned the video posted on Twitter on Tuesday: "Thirty six years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down! #ThisIs83."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!!  #ThisIs83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

"83", a film based on India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will see the actor playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. 

Being directed by Kabir Khan and presented by Reliance Entertainment, the cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and Saqib Saleem.

Its shoot is going on in London.

Ranveer Singh1983 World Cup'83
