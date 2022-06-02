Ranveer Singh gets a mural at YAS island, Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh has been honoured with a mural of himself at YAS island, Abu Dhabi, where The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place on 4th June 2022.

A release from YAS island stated, “In celebration of the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which take place at Etihad Arena at Yas Bay waterfront, Yas Island Abu Dhabi between 3-4 June 2022, a colourful and opulent mural has been created by Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations to celebrate its association with Bollywood and brand ambassador, superstar Ranveer Singh and to countdown to the awards which are being hosted for the first time at the destination.”

The statement further added, “The mural also creates a lasting legacy for the awards and is a nod to Yas Island’s standing relationship with Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most boundary-pushing star who is also Yas Island’s ambassador, as well as recognising the appeal of the destination to visitors from India and across the entire globe.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ opposite Alia Bhatt. The movie also features veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Dharmendera. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ in his kitty.