Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh goes all black, shares photos in ripped jeans, sunglasses

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of '83', on Sunday posted three pictures on Instagram, dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black ripped jeans and sunglasses. The actor, however, refrained from adding any caption on his photos.

Ranveer Singh goes all black, shares photos in ripped jeans, sunglasses
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh posted three pictures on Instagram, dressed in a black T-shirt paired with black ripped jeans and sunglasses. Ranveer did not put any captions for his photographs.

On the work front, the actor is now gearing up for the release of '83', which was pushed due to the global outbreak of COVID last year. The film is about India's big win at the 1983 World Cup.

'83', directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone.

He will also be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'.

