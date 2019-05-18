close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh goes 'nuts' over Deepika Padukone's Cannes look

Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh could not stop gushing about his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's "lime green" look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Ranveer Singh goes &#039;nuts&#039; over Deepika Padukone&#039;s Cannes look

Mumbai: Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh could not stop gushing about his actress-wife Deepika Padukone's "lime green" look at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika, who is representing a cosmetics brand at the festival, opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery for the red carpet. 

The "Padmaavat" actress then took to her Instagram to post a string of photographs in the ensemble. 

An ecstatic Ranveer couldn't stop himself from commenting on the photographs. 

Ranveer commented on a photograph showing Deepika's long train as she climbed the stairs.

He wrote: "Nuts." 

Praising the "Piku" star's close-up image, Ranveer commented: "Wow... I mean... Wow." 

In a photograph, where Deepika is seen posing for the camera, Ranveer wrote: "Hahahahahahaah yeeeeehaaaaaaah baby let em know".

During the day, Deepika had shared four different looks. She first flaunted a blue and white striped pant-suit paired with orange pumps.

It was followed by a black voluminous tulle dress with noodle straps and a neon green cheetah print panel on the top right. 

She then turned up in a sheer white lace top with matching bralette and striped pants by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Her fourth look of the day showed her in a floral single-sleeve gown with red and yellow flowers and a huge bow around her neck.

