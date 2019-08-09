close

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh goes quirky with orange shoes, neon green bag

Actor Ranveer Singh`s quirky fashion statements never cease to make headlines. Now, a photograph of him wearing orange sneakers and sporting a neon green bag has become talk of the town.

Ranveer Singh goes quirky with orange shoes, neon green bag
Photo courtesy: Instagram

London: Actor Ranveer Singh`s quirky fashion statements never cease to make headlines. Now, a photograph of him wearing orange sneakers and sporting a neon green bag has become talk of the town.

Dressed up in blue jeans with a matching T-shirt, the "Padmaavat" actor aced up his look with orange sneakers and a cross-body neon green bag, teamed with white sunglasses.

Ranveer`s fans were impressed with his "colourful" look .

A social media user commented: "You look like a character from Mary Poppins".

Another user called him "rangeela raja".

On the film front, Ranveer is currently shooting for the upcoming film "`83" , which will trace India`s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer SinghBollywoodPadmaavatDeepika Padukone
