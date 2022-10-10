NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh grooves with NBA star Trae Young to his song 'Gallan Goodiyan'-Watch

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 10:08 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Ranveer Singh shared a video dancing with NBA player Trae Young
  • Ranveer had earlier shared a video featuring NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal
  • Actor will be next seen in the film 'Cirkus'

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh grooves with NBA star Trae Young to his song 'Gallan Goodiyan'-Watch

Abu Dhabi: Ranveer Singh`s coolness quotient is top notch and when he grooves to fun Bollywood numbers, it sends the barometer into a tizzy. 

After teaching National Basketball Association (NBA) legend `Shaq` aka Shaquille O`Neal some `desi` movies, Ranveer has once again proved that nobody masters the `bhangra` but him - this time with NBA player Ice Trai. Ranveer turned the basketball court on fire as he grooved to his song `Gallan Goodiyan` with Ice Trai and well, netizens love it.

On Monday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the video. Decked in a fun, eclectic pink ensemble, Ranveer seemed overjoyed to be teaching the US basketball star his Bhangra moves. Ranveer captioned the video, "Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here`s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!".

Here is the video shared by the actor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ranveersingh)

Singh was appointed as NBA Brand Ambassador for India in 2021. Since then, he has frequently been photographed at significant NBA events worldwide. On Saturday, Singh dropped a dance video with NBA legend `Shaq` leaving people in awe of his moves. The duo could be seen flaunting their dance moves on Ranveer`s hit track `Khalibali` from his epic film `Padmaavat`.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film `Cirkus` alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar`s `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk