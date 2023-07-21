trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638237
Ranveer Singh Halts His Ramp Walk To Greet Mukesh Ambani At Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show - Viral Video

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show: Ranveer and Alia made a spectacular entry during the fashion event. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Ranveer Singh Halts His Ramp Walk To Greet Mukesh Ambani At Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show - Viral Video Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rocky Aur Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked the ramp in their stunning avatars at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show held in Mumbai last night. The starry affair was attended by the high and mighty including Mukesh Ambani and his family. A video from the dazzling night has gone viral where Ranveer can be seen greeting his top business tycoon in the middle of his ramp walk.

Halting his ramp walk for a few seconds, Ranveer took a detour to greet Mukesh Ambani who was seated in the front row at Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show. Take a look at the video here: 

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer Singh wore a crips white sherwani and a glittering jacket during the ramp walk. In his usual style, he planted a kiss on his wife Deepika Padukone’s cheek, who was also present at the do. She was seated next to her mother-in-law, Karan Johar, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show saw Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Ridhi Dogra, Nusshratt Bharuccha, and Khushi Kapoor in attendance.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be sharing screen space in the movie 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

