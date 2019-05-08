Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone's Met Gala look

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh loved his wife Deepika Padukone's Barbie avatar at Met Gala 2019, and took to social media to send across his love to the actress.

Deepika, who gained global recognition with the Hollywood film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017, stunned one and all when she stepped out in a pink strapless gown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday evening.

For the outing, she opted for Zac Posen's metallic pink lurex jacquard gown embellished with 3D printed pieces meant to resemble embroidery.

While social media users wanted Ranveer at the Met Gala -- thanks to his quirky fashion sense, the actor couldn't stop himself from posting adorable comments on several Deepika photographs on Instagram.

On Deepika's look, Ranveer wrote: "Come on Barbie, let's go party" in reference to the hit 1997 track "Barbie girl" by Aqua. His comment was accompanied with a wink and lip emoji.

On other posts, he wrote "Queen" and "Unreal" and sent his love in the form of heart emojis.

The "Simmba" star also commented on Deepika's images by her stylist Shaleen Anathani. In one of the pictures that Anathani shared, Ranveer commented: "Love it! Smashing!"

In sync with this year's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", Deepika stepped out in an exaggerated version of Barbie. She added drama to her look with a voluminous high ponytail adding a little sparkle with the bejewelled pink hair band, dramatic burgundy lips and purple eye make-up. She completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff.

For the after party, the actress opted for a body-hugging neon green gown with a black printed pullover with high heels. She completed the look with blue-coloured earrings. She was spotted chilling with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nina Dobrev and fashion designer Prabal Gurung at the party.