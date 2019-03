New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the power couple of Bollywood and give us major relationship goals each day. Ever since they tied the knot and made things official, fans can't ever get enough of the two and often wonder about the kind of bond they share.

Deepika is known to be on good terms with Ranbir Kapoor, whom she was rumoured to be dating back in 2008. the ex-flames maintain the good friends stand and have even worked together after their rumoured breakup.

A DNA report quotes Ranveer answering if he ever felt insecure about Deepika working with Ranbir. The 'Padmaavat' star said, “Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it's cool."

Well, the actor does treat Deepika as if she were on a pedestal! Be it helping her tackle her saree on their wedding reception to protecting her from crowd at the airport by putting his arms around her, Ranveer is the kind of partner that every girl wants in her life!