Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is swooning over a pic of Deepika Padukone from her latest photoshoot, says 'baby, reham karo'

Ranveer never shields away from PDA and often Deepika too does it too, making their fans super happy!

Ranveer Singh is swooning over a pic of Deepika Padukone from her latest photoshoot, says 'baby, reham karo'
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh is at it again! However busy he may be, he doesn't skip any moment to appreciate his wife Deepika Padukone and we have all seen it. Isn't it? His comments on Deepika's pictures on social media also speak a thousand words and the cherry on the cake in their PDA. Recently, Deepika took Ranveer's breath away (and ours too) by posting a wonderful picture of herself from Elle India photoshoot and he expressed himself by commenting on the post. 

"Baby reham karo yaar," is how Ranveer reacted to Deepika's monochrome picture, which features in Deepika on a beach. 

Here's what she posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ranveer never shields away from PDA and often Deepika too does it too, making their fans super happy!

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018 in Italy in a two-part wedding ceremony. They started dating while filming 2013's 'Ram-Leela'. Both the actors are super successful in their careers and have been part of some blockbuster films so far. Apart from  'Ram-Leela', they have co-starred together in 'Finding Fanny', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Their next film together is '83. Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak'.

