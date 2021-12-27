हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh jets off for vacation with wife Deepika Padukone after '83' release

Both Ranveer and Deepika have a power-packed 2022 ahead with their big-ticket releases. While Deepika will gear up for 'Gehraiyaan', Ranveer will return back to film sets for his next film. 

Ranveer Singh jets off for vacation with wife Deepika Padukone after &#039;83&#039; release
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Mumbai: Post the release of their much-awaited film '83', Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took off for a quick getaway to spend quality time together.

The two were spotted at the airport on Monday morning as they exited the city for their annual holiday.

Both Deepika and Ranveer made impressive style statements wearing different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika chose a white top and muted brown pants. She rounded up her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and a sling bag on her shoulder. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat.

Both the actors have a power-packed 2022 ahead with their big-ticket releases. While Deepika will be geared up for yet another release in January, 'Gehraiyaan', the teaser of which was hugely appreciated, Ranveer will be back on set for his next film.

Ranveer has films like 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and the Rohit Shetty directorial 'Cirkus' lined up for release in 2022.

