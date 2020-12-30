हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Kapoor

Ranveer Singh joins Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in their Jaipur vacay, see viral pics!

Neetu who is currently in Jaipur for a family vacation to ring in the New Year shared a selfie on her Instagram story. However, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are missing from the photos.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/neetu54

New Delhi: Neetu Kapoor's latest selfie with son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and actor Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm. Neetu who is currently in Jaipur for a family vacation to ring in the New Year shared a selfie on her Instagram story. However, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are missing from the photos.

Earlier on Tuesday (December 29), Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped at the Jaipur airport. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend-actress Alia Bhatt, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara also left for Jaipur on Tuesday.

In the viral selfie, Neetu, Ranbir and Ranveer can be seen posing for the camera and flashing their million-dollar smiles. In another Insta story, Neetu shared a picture with daughter Ridhhima and wrote, “Start of the New Year”.

Have a look at the photos:

 

Meanwhile, remembering her husband, actor late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu posted a few pictures including with Rishi, Ranbir and Riddhima on Tuesday (December 29). She captioned the post as, “2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened, I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor (@neetu54)

 

Neetu Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, in Chandigarh. She and Varun had also contracted COVID-19 while shooting for the same. The duo recovered soon after and the shoot was resumed.

