NewsLifestylePeople
FILMFARE AWARDS 2022

Ranveer Singh kickstarts Filmfare Awards 2022 with a power-packed performance; WATCH

Ranveer Singh kickstarted Filmfare Awards 2022 with a power-packed performance on 'Malhari'. The actor is hosting the award night this year and has also been nominated for Best Actor Award for '83'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ranveer Singh kickstarts Filmfare Awards 2022 with a power-packed performance
  • He thrilled the audiences with his dance on 'Malhari'
  • Earlier, he had shared a video from his preparations

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh kickstarts Filmfare Awards 2022 with a power-packed performance; WATCH

New Delhi: The Filmfare Awards 2022 started off with a bang on Tuesday night. Actor Ranveer Singh who is also the host for this season, delivered a power-packed performance which left everyone in awe of him. In videos shared by the actor’s fans, he can be seen donning the look of Peshwa Bajirao from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in a purple outfit as he walks the aisle.  

In another video, he can be seen wearing a yellow outfit as he performs the signature step of ‘Malhari’ from Bajirao Mastani. The song was picturized on Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in which he played the role of Peshwa Bajirao I. It also starred Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai. 

Ranveer had earlier shared videos from his preparations for the award night which he is hosting this year. He had shared a video with his Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor as they worked together. The video was quite funny as they shared hugs and laughs while working. 

Filmfare had shared another video with Ranveer Singh, just a couple of hours ahead of the show in which the actor was seen arriving at the venue as he prepped up for the show night. The video also saw him welcoming everyone to the Filmfare Awards 2022. 

Apart from Ranveer, actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani are all set to perform at the award night. Ranveer Singh has also been nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film ‘83’ in which he essayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.  

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!