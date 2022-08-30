Ranveer Singh kickstarts Filmfare Awards 2022 with a power-packed performance

New Delhi: The Filmfare Awards 2022 started off with a bang on Tuesday night. Actor Ranveer Singh who is also the host for this season, delivered a power-packed performance which left everyone in awe of him. In videos shared by the actor’s fans, he can be seen donning the look of Peshwa Bajirao from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in a purple outfit as he walks the aisle.

In another video, he can be seen wearing a yellow outfit as he performs the signature step of ‘Malhari’ from Bajirao Mastani. The song was picturized on Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in which he played the role of Peshwa Bajirao I. It also starred Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai.

Ranveer had earlier shared videos from his preparations for the award night which he is hosting this year. He had shared a video with his Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor as they worked together. The video was quite funny as they shared hugs and laughs while working.

Filmfare had shared another video with Ranveer Singh, just a couple of hours ahead of the show in which the actor was seen arriving at the venue as he prepped up for the show night. The video also saw him welcoming everyone to the Filmfare Awards 2022.

Apart from Ranveer, actors Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani are all set to perform at the award night. Ranveer Singh has also been nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his film ‘83’ in which he essayed the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.