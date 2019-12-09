Ranveer Singh kisses Shahid Kapoor on his cheeks, puts an end to fallout rumours

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor bumped into each other at an award ceremony and their meeting was nothing like we had expected. Putting an end to fallout rumours, Ranveer greeted Shahid with a kiss and even posed for pictures.

A lot has been written about the cold war that has been going on between Ranveer and Shahid ever since their first film together Padmaavat came to the fore. It was rumoured that the two actors did not see each other eye to eye on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, Shahid played the Rajput warrior Maharawal Ratan Singh while Ranveer was seen as the baddie Alauddin Khilji.

However, it seems the actors have let bygones be bygones as, during their meeting at the Screens Award red carpet, both Ranveer and Shahid were extremely cordial. Ranveer planted a kiss on his cheeks, hugged him and even chatted for a while before heading to the award show.

The videos of their much public patch-up are doing the rounds on the internet and several fan clubs have shared pictures and videos from the event. Check it out here

Although both Shahid and Ranveer had refuted rumours of any kind of bad blood, Sasha on Koffee With Karan made it clear that he is not a part of Ranveer Singh's friend circle.

Incidentally, Ranveer and Shahid will essay the role of cricketers in their upcoming films. While Shahid will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey, Ranveer will be seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83'.