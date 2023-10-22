New Delhi: In the realm of the entertainment industry, there are certain stars who are meant to be at the top of the game, and Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest names today who needs no introduction. Having proved his crowd-pulling capacity, unmatchable acting prowess, and leaving an indelible mark with his charm, appearance, and dance performances, he has been the masses' favorite since the beginning.

With another victory in his name, the superstar has reignited his hold on all the big and leading brands too. In a recent scaling done by a renowned portal, Ranveer Singh tops the chart, leaving several famous celebrities like Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, among many others in the dust.

From luxury brands to clothing brands, motorcycle brands, lifestyle brands, condom brands, and more, Ranveer Singh has all the major brands under his umbrella and is the face of them all.

Ranveer Singh's superstardom isn't only restricted to the films; it goes beyond that. Audiences always crave to watch him, be it on-screen or off-screen; his persona reflects an aura that is hard to ignore. Recently, a survey was conducted, and it was stated that Ranveer Singh had beaten all the major celebrities and had secured the No. 1 spot in the world of brands and endorsements. From luxuries to lifestyle and all the other major brands, Ranveer became the only Indian celebrity to have so many brand endorsements in his name.

This remarkable feat is a testament to his versatility and universal appeal. Ranveer Singh's ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his unmatched charisma make him the perfect choice for brands looking to reach a diverse audience.