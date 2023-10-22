trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678596
NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh Leaves Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind, Leads India's King Of Brand Endorsements

Having proved his crowd-pulling capacity, unmatchable acting prowess, and leaving an indelible mark with his charm, appearance, and dance performances, he has been the masses' favorite since the beginning.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh Leaves Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind, Leads India's King Of Brand Endorsements Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the realm of the entertainment industry, there are certain stars who are meant to be at the top of the game, and Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest names today who needs no introduction. Having proved his crowd-pulling capacity, unmatchable acting prowess, and leaving an indelible mark with his charm, appearance, and dance performances, he has been the masses' favorite since the beginning.

With another victory in his name, the superstar has reignited his hold on all the big and leading brands too. In a recent scaling done by a renowned portal, Ranveer Singh tops the chart, leaving several famous celebrities like Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, among many others in the dust.

From luxury brands to clothing brands, motorcycle brands, lifestyle brands, condom brands, and more, Ranveer Singh has all the major brands under his umbrella and is the face of them all.

Ranveer Singh's superstardom isn't only restricted to the films; it goes beyond that. Audiences always crave to watch him, be it on-screen or off-screen; his persona reflects an aura that is hard to ignore. Recently, a survey was conducted, and it was stated that Ranveer Singh had beaten all the major celebrities and had secured the No. 1 spot in the world of brands and endorsements. From luxuries to lifestyle and all the other major brands, Ranveer became the only Indian celebrity to have so many brand endorsements in his name.

This remarkable feat is a testament to his versatility and universal appeal. Ranveer Singh's ability to connect with people from all walks of life and his unmatched charisma make him the perfect choice for brands looking to reach a diverse audience. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will firecrackers be banned again on Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Will America openly enter the war?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Will America and Russia cause third world war?
DNA Video
DNA: Consumers sue Dabur subsidiaries in US, Canada
DNA Video
DNA: Did Biden come to Israel to sell weapons?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Hit list released, final preparations to eliminate Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will not block the way for humanitarian aid in Gaza..but with some conditions
DNA Video
DNA: What happened in Gaza Hospital during the attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Is the world on the verge of World War 3?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: 'UK Backs Israel In War Against Hamas,' says Sunak