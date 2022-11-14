Ranveer Singh looks dapper as he dons Sabyasachi outfits at Marrakech International Film Festival- SEE PICS

New Delhi: Marrakesh has been Ranveer-ified last weekend as the global icon visited the picturesque African city for the 19th Edition of Marrakech International Film Festival! Ranveer, who was honoured with the prestigious Étoile d’or Award making him one of the youngest actors in world, like Leonardo Di Caprio, to have received this honour, brought his A-game on when it came to fashion!

Of course, when it comes to making a statement with fashion there is no one else quite like the cool and fashion forward Ranveer Singh. A style icon, who has single-handedly elevated the fashion game in Bollywood, wore Sabyasachi all through the festival representing India. He brought out India’s fashion prowess in its full glory at Marrakesh and won over the fashion pundits with his eclectic dressing. His looks were the talk of the town and he was profusely complimented by world cinematic stars like Marion Cotillard, Vanessa Kirby and Diane Kruger.

See Ranveer Singh's pictures from the event here

Ranveer received the Etoile d’Or at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival. The actor took to his social media account and shared pictures from the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed ‘Cirkus’, which is all set for a Christmas 2022 release. The actor is also doing Karan Johar’s love story, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt and the film will release on April 28 on the big screen. He was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which was based on the issue of female foeticide.