Ranveer Singh Meets Marvel Stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan; Filmmaker Spike Lee at NBA Game- See Viral Pics

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is enjoying his moments of international fame. The actor has recently spent time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller and Shaquille O`Neal. Besides the football icons, Ranveer was also seen with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee.

Ranveer shared his fanboy moments on Instagram stories on Sunday. The actor was dressed in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat. He was wearing neon green sneakers. The actor shared his look book in a separate post.

On Friday, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade`s team in the celebrity game. Later he was seen interacting with actor Ben Affleck on the court. Ranveer was announced as India`s brand ambassador for NBA (National Basketball Association) in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer did not have hits last year. His last two releases `Jayeshbhai Jordaar` and `Cirkus` both tanked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar`s `Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani`, opposite Alia Bhatt. After `Gully Boy`, they will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are also a part of the movie. The film will be released in June 2023.