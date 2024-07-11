Advertisement
Ranveer Singh Nominated For 'Best Actor' at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

IFFM is an annual celebration of Indian cinema.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been nominated for the 'Best Actor' category for his performance in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). He has been nominated alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Mammootty.

Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Randhawa was a refreshing departure from the typical Bollywood narrative. His portrayal won many hearts and got him immense love from the audiences. 

The actor has proved his acting prowess in movies including 'Gully Boy', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' and the recent 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. 

Backed and presented by the Victorian Government in Australia, IFFM is an annual celebration of Indian cinema. It aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema on an international stage.

