RANVEER SINGH

Ranveer Singh Receives Earrings From Fan As A Gift, Actor Says 'Bhabhi Khush Hongi'

Ranveer and Alia launched their new song 'Ve Kamleya', from the movie here in the national capital.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:08 PM IST|Source: IANS

Ranveer Singh Receives Earrings From Fan As A Gift, Actor Says 'Bhabhi Khush Hongi' Pic Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who are on a promotional spree of their upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', were gifted a pair of earrings by a male fan, in the national capital on Tuesday.

During fan interaction, a boy in his 20's went on the stage to gift earrings to the star. He handed over the gift to Ranveer, to which the actor surprisingly said "is it for me?" The boy said it's for Alia, and he wished to give a hug to the energetic actor.

To this Ranveer said: "Give me the earrings and give a hug to Alia."

Ranveer further commented: "Teri bhabhi kitni khush hogi (Your sister-in-law will be so happy)," referring to wife and actress Deepika Padukone. Ranveer and Alia then helped that boy wear those earrings on his ears.

'What Jhumka' song from the movie played in the background, and the three of them grooved on the song.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and it also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present Dharma Productions film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the movie is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

