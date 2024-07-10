New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently was spotted at the high-profile Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony. With Haldi immersed in his face and clothes, the look instantly brought back the nostalgia of his famous Khilji avatar from the movie Padmaavat. The scene in reference features Ranveer Singh’s character, Alauddin Khilji, smearing his face with Holi colours.

This striking resemblance between the real-life moment and the iconic film scene sparked a wave of nostalgia. However, what many may not know is that the unforgettable moment in Padmaavat was a result of Ranveer Singh’s creative input.

RANVEER SINGH'S FAMOUS KHILJI SCENE

A source close to the project shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story, saying, “The team was thinking what to do differently with the scene and Ranveer specifically because Khilji is unpredictable and lonely as a character. That’s when Ranveer came up with a very unique characterisation that in the absence of having anybody to play Holi with and his longing for Padmaavati, he smears his face with Gulaal in the tray, holding onto a sinister expression. It was an improvisational thought and the maestro Sanjay sir loved the thought which he incorporated into the film. That's how the scene came to be and became an iconic scene.”

His portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat remains one of his most celebrated performances so far.