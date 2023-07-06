‘Rocky Day!’ Karan Johar Has A Special Birthday Message For Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, celebrates his 38th birthday on July 6, 2023. The actor, known for his amazing performances in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, and Lootera, has been receiving numerous wishes from fans as well as colleagues and friends in the film industry. Among all the wishes, one that stood out was from filmmaker Karan Johar, who has also directed Ranveer Singh’s next movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan took to Instagram and extended his sweet wishes for ‘Rocky.’

Sharing a few pictures from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, who is returning to direction after seven years, gave his heartwarming wishes to the actor.

"It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always," Karan Johar wrote in his Instagram post. The post includes photos of Ranveer and Karan from the film's sets.



In reaction to the post, fans also extended birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh.

A user wrote, “Happie bday my favorite powerhouse RANVEER,”

Another fan commented, “Happiest birthday to Baji Rao.”

“Happiest birthday wishes Ranveer Singh. Your energy is infectious.. all the best for ur new film," a third user commented.

Karan Johar’s post has been liked by over 50,000 users including the actor himself.

Zoya Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, and others wish Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also got wishes from his Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar who took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actor. "Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy, Ranveer Singh," Zoya wrote.

Many others including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, and Rakul Preet Singh also extended their best wishes to the actor.

"Happiest birthday to the rockstar! Wishing you the very best for your upcoming projects! So excited to see your magic on the screen," Madhuri Dixit wrote.

Ranveer Singh’s Befikre co-actor Vaani Kapoor said, "Happiest birthday to the bestest boy! Wish you everything you want.”

Here are a few other wishes for Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh’s professional commitments

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, is now gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar-directorial will hit theatres on July 28.