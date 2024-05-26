Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752423
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Ranveer Singh Says 'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Muh Kala' As Preggers Deepika Padukone Drops Sizzling Pictures

An avid social media user, Ranveer, who is known for his fun and quirky posts, took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of his ladylove, Deepika. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 08:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ranveer Singh Says 'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Muh Kala' As Preggers Deepika Padukone Drops Sizzling Pictures Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday appreciated the beauty of his wife and soon-to-be mom, Deepika Padukone, a.k.a his 'sunshine', saying, 'buri nazar wale tera moonh kala'.

An avid social media user, Ranveer, who is known for his fun and quirky posts, took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of his ladylove, Deepika.

This is Ranveer's first post for Deepika, post May 7, when he was in the headlines for archiving the wedding pictures with Deepika from his Instagram account. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@deepikapadukone)

The snaps show Deepika wearing a yellow sleeveless gown, flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump.

The 'Chennai Express' actress opted for a minimal makeup look and tied her hair in a low bun. She accessorised the look with small pearls and diamond earrings.

The series of posts are captioned: "My sunshine", "Ufff! Kya karun main? Marr jaun?" and "Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala."

The couple tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, in Italy. They are expecting their first baby together.

On the professional front, Ranveer next has action drama 'Singham Again' with Deepika in the pipeline, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Deepika also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in the kitty. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies
DNA Video
DNA: Politics of Burqa in Lok Sabha Elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs
DNA Video
DNA: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Kedarnath