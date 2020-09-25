Ranveer Singh seeks NCB approval to join wife Deepika Padukone during the probe in drugs case

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh flew back to Mumbai from Goa amid a media frenzy, chaos and flashlights taping their every move. The actress has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with other A-listers from Bollywood in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Deepika's name emerged after her 2017 WhatsApp chats with manager Karishma Prakash were retrieved where the actress is allegedly seen asking for hash. Soon after that, chats of Jaya Saha, an employee of KWAN talent management agency also surfaced. She was probed and later admitted to having arranged CBD oil for Shraddha Kapoor, Madhu Mantena and a few others.

The NCB noose has tightened on these celebs and more names are expected to come out in the drugs conspiracy. Deepika Padukone will be questioned by the federal agency on September 26, 2020 (Saturday).

According to sources, Ranveer has formally asked the NCB officials if he can accompany wife during her probe. Ranveer in his application has stated that since Deepika at times suffers anxiety issues and gets panicked, can he be permitted to be present with her.

Ranveer further said that since he is a law-abiding citizen and knows that he cannot be present at the time of interrogation, but can he be allowed inside the NCB office. However, no decision has been taken by the NCB on it yet.

On September 26, besides Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also expected to be questioned by the federal agency.