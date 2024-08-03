Ranveer Singh Set To Channel The 'Angry Young Man' Vibe In Dhar’s Latest Directorial

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's recent heavy bearded look has been drawing comparisons to his portrayal of 'Khilji'. With the announcement of his next project with Aditya Dhar, the intense, gritty appearance in the released image hints at a two-shaded, powerful role, much like the fierce glare he's known for.

The superstar is set to headline Aditya Dhar's upcoming directorial film, and a newly released image featuring the ensemble cast shows him sporting a heavy beard and long hair. This rugged look has fans wondering if Ranveer is returning to an angry, intense, possibly grey-shaded character - an all-new loved 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood.

Take A Look At The Post:

The last we saw the actor own a negative, intense, and deadly character was his acclaimed role as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.' Ranveer Singh's ability to transform into any role he takes on is well-documented, from the hustler Murad in 'Gully Boy', the determined Bajirao in 'Bajirao Mastani' to the sinister Khilji.

Aditya Dhar, known for his gripping storytelling in "Uri: The Surgical Strike," pairing with powerhouse talent Ranveer Singh is a combination that has fans eagerly anticipating the film's release.Fans are wondering will Ranveer Singh turn the bad guy in Aditya Dhar’s next. As the details unfold, one can see Ranveer bring another powerful character to the screen.

Ranveer Singh is set to headline two major projects, the upcoming 'Don' and Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, where he'll star alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles. However, details for both films are still under wraps.