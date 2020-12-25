हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shares 'Cirkus' look, Deepika Padukone asks 'Channeling your inner Charlie'

In the black and white image Ranveer shared on Instagram, he looks dapper in a classic suit and bow tie. He also sports a thick moustache.

Ranveer Singh shares &#039;Cirkus&#039; look, Deepika Padukone asks &#039;Channeling your inner Charlie&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh shared a monochrome image from his upcoming film 'Cirkus' on Thursday (December 24), which drew an enigmatic reaction from his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

In the black and white image Ranveer shared on Instagram, he looks dapper in a classic suit and bow tie. He also sports a thick moustache. He chose a man emoji for caption.

Deepika went on the comment section and asked: "Channeling your inner Charlie!?"

One wonders if the bow tie and black suit reminded Deepika of the great Charlie Chaplin.

'Cirkus', directed by Rohit Shetty, is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, 'The Comedy Of Errors', with Ranveer essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

'Cirkus' is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021.

Shakespeare's play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as 'Angoor' (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced 'Do Dooni Chaar' (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.
 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneCirkusRohit Shetty filmsRanveer Deepika
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan channel the Christmas spirit; see pics

  • 1,01,23,778Confirmed
  • 1,46,756Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M56S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Dec 24, 2020