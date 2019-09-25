Ranveer Singh shares 'spooky' throwback picture

Mumbai: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh on Wednesday shared a "spooky" childhood photograph.

The "Gully Boy" star took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of himself from childhood.

In the image, he's posing like a vampire with two big false teeth and has hands near his ears, as he tries to scare someone.

On the acting front, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.