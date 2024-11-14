Ranveer Singh Shares Unseen Pics Of Wifey Deepika Padukone On Anniversary

New Delhi: One of the most-loved couples in Bollywood - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone - marks their sixth wedding anniversary today making it a special day not just for the superstars but also their fans. Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to celebrate his love for Deepika Padukone with a heartfelt post with a caption as he shared some unseen pictures of Deepika. He writes, “Every day is Wife Appreciation Day, but today is the main day #HappyAnniversary @deepikapadukone I love you "

RANVEER-DEEPIKA LOVE STORY

Their love story, which started on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which also completes 11 years since its release this year, quickly blossomed to become one of the most cherished romances in Indian cinema, both on and off-screen.

Over the years, Ranveer and Deepika have not only charmed audiences with their chemistry in films but have also shown fans a glimpse of their bond, respect, and admiration for each other in their real life. This year is even more special as the couple celebrate a new addition to their Padukone-Singh household, with little blessing ‘Dua’.

RANVEER-DEEPIKA WEDDING

They had a grand Italian wedding at Lake Como in 2018 followed by them embarking on a new chapter of parenthood in 2024. The power couple welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, making it one of the most special moments of the year not just for the families but also the audience across the world.

This year the couple gave their fans a treat by appearing in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as Lady Singham and Simmba.

Over the past six years, the duo has stood by each other through thick and thin, embracing both personal and professional challenges. Their relationship has not only inspired fans but has also become an example of love, patience, and support in the ever-demanding world of showbiz. As they celebrate this milestone, fans around the world join in to wish Ranveer and Deepika a lifetime of happiness, love, and success. Here’s to many more years of Bollywood’s favorite power couple, who continue to redefine love with their own unique style and passion.