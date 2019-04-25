Ranveer Singh-Shikhar Dhawan dancing to Khali Bali hook step is mind-blowing! Watch

New Delhi: What happens when Bollywood's quirk box of talent meets cricketing powerhouse? Well, expect nothing less than fireworks. This is exactly what happened when Ranveer Singh had a chance meeting with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

The two not only met and greeted each other but also grooved to the popular track of the actor. Yes! Shikhar shared a video on Instagram where the two can be seen doing the 'Khali Bali' hook step.

Watch it here:

Shikhar Dhawan's caption is totally unmissable. He wrote: “Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves

'Khali Bali' song is from Ranveer's blockbuster venture 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 'Khali Bali' actor played the role of Alauddin Khilji in the movie and it won him massive accolades from all corners—be it fans, critics or industry peeps.

On the work front, while Shikhar Dhawan is busy with the ongoing high octane IPL 2019, incidentally Ranveer will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in sports drama '83'. The film is being helmed by Kabir Khan.

It will hit the screens on April 10, Good Friday, next year.