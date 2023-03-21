Ranveer Singh Showers Support To Celebrity Hair Designer And Stylist Darshan Yewalekar On His New-Age, Futuristic Hair Studio Named 'D Barbershop'

New Delhi: Darshan Yewalekar, the celebrated hair designer, known for distinct style statements in films like '83', 'Laal Kaptaan', 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Chaatriwali', 'Padmaavat' and many more, realised his long cherished dream on March 20th. In a big show of support for the man behind his most iconic looks, superstar Ranveer Singh showed up at the newly launched futuristic barber shop 'D Barbershop' in Mumbai.

"Even as an apprentice learning the craft of barbering, I always knew, one day, I would have my own barber shop. I genuinely want to bring Indian barbering to an international level where we can set standards for the rest of the world instead of just following world trends. I want to inspire every young apprentice who is just starting out to dream big. This is why at the barber shop, we will also initiate programs to develop skills and organise seminars, and workshops to guide them. We would also want them to give a proper understanding of infrastructure, industry protocols, and hygiene standards," said Darshan.

His ultimate goal, he says, is to streamline the structure to learn barbering, train young people, make them industry ready, and give them the dignity and the recognition they so deserve. Adds Darshan, "I genuinely want to be known as a master of my art and I want to also extend whatever I learn to those who are on the same journey. So be it cutting, colouring, extensions, the business aspect of following your passion, running a store, I want to perfect it all and then help others to do the same."

According to Darshan, 'D Barbershop' is the perfect blend of old-school craft and new-age technology. Right from ergonomic chairs designed by a 100-year-old Japanese company to a hair vacuum that cleans with minimum human intervention, separate sections for colouring, pedicures, and tried and tested treatments to nourish the scalp and hair, the barber shop has it all and is gender and age inclusive. He adds, "I also want to clarify that barbering is a gender-neutral term and I want to break the myth that girls cannot frequent a place that calls itself, 'D Barbershop."Everyone and anyone is welcome to come in and will be taken care of with equal love and attention by us."



Darshan is also working along with art galleries to source art that he will shuffle every few weeks and says, "I am doing this because I believe my profession is very artistic, and showcasing art will also inspire us at the barber shop. We are also sourcing healthy snacks, detox juices, and booster drinks. So we are focused not just on hair but on creating a community that prioritises overall wellness so that when people walk out with a great haircut, they also feel great. They should feel cared for and nurtured at a deep level even though it was a just a great hair-cut that they came for."