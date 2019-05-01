close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh smitten by Deepika Padukone's basketball skills

Ranveer, who married Deepika in Italy last year, dropped a comment on the video which read: "Ballin". 

Ranveer Singh smitten by Deepika Padukone&#039;s basketball skills

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone's perfect basketball skills got her actor-husband Ranveer Singh swooning over her.

On Tuesday, the "Padmaavat" actress, daughter of ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, shared a video of herself scoring a perfect basket on a basketball court. She was playing alone and the moment was recorded in slow-motion.

She captioned the video: " All work and no play... You get the drift."

Ranveer, who married Deepika in Italy last year, dropped a comment on the video which read: "Ballin". 

The video has already clocked over three million views on Instagram and has more than 5,000 comments with fans praising her fitness and sports skills. 

On the Bollywood front, Deepika will next be seen playing an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", while Ranveer will be essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming movie "'83".

 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghDeepika PadukoneBasketballDeepikachhapaak83 movie
Next
Story

Taylor Swift went to 'cat school' for film role

Must Watch

PT3M3S

IED blast triggered by Naxals target C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli