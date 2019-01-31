हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh spotted on ad shoot sets in all-red attire — Pics

The Bollywood livewire was heading to shoot for an ad.

Ranveer Singh spotted on ad shoot sets in all-red attire — Pics

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Gully Boy' was on Tuesday spotted for an ad shoot at a studio in Bandra. Also accompanied was 'Badhaai Ho' director Amit Sharma. The Bollywood livewire was dressed up in all-red attire and a stylish hat. 

Take a look at his pictures below: 

Known for his eclectic dressing, some of Ranveer's earlier fashion statements are said to be inspired by the rappers. "I used to go through phases where I used to dress like rappers - wear baggy jeans, oversized jerseys," the actor said earlier. 

Ranveer, who has been showcasing his versatility film after film and is fresh off the box office hit 'Simmba', plays a street rapper in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and has sung four songs in the album. Two of the tracks -- "Asli Hip Hop" and "Apna Time Aayega" -- have found fans.

Rap legends Tupac and Eminem have inspired Ranveer, shaping up the 'hip-hop artiste' in him.

