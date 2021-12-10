Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 lands in trouble, cheating complaint filed against Deepika Padukone, makers

NEW DELHI: A United Arab Emirates-based finance company has filed a cheating complaint before a magistrate's court against the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film '83', starring Ranveer Singh. A News18 report stated that Future Resource FZE moved the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court, seeking action against a few filmmakers and Deepika Padukone for the film under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deepika Padukone is one of the producers of the film '83', which narrates the story of the Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 cricket world cup match. Apart from Deepika, filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Phantom films and four others are also made accused by Future Resources FZE.

The report mentioned that among others, the complaint named Vibri Media and its directors. The complaint, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, claimed that the accused produced the film '83' and made plans to cheat the complainant of its rights in the film. "Directors of Vibri Media submitted 'manipulated and exaggerated' business plans and profit and loss projections for the period starting from April 2012 till March 2020 and induced the complainant company to invest over Rs 15.90 crore," the complaint alleged.

Speaking of the film '83' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama, which has been directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

The film chronicles Indian cricket team's win under Kapil Dev's captainship. The Indian National Cricket Team is a hopelessly weak Cricket team chosen to play the World Cup in 1983 in England. However, when they get off a good start, their captain Kapil Dev realizes it’s about reclaiming the lost respect and , decides to lead the team to take on the World Champions, West Indies, causing the countrywide obsession with Cricket. Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone essays the role Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'.

'83' will arrive in cinema halls on December 24, 2021 and released along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios will present the Tamil and Telugu version of '83'.

