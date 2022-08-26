Ranveer Singh to appear with Football icon Karim Benzema for THIS brand!

New Delhi: Adidas Originals has selected Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to serve as its brand ambassador in India. In a brand-new campaign, they will pair Ranveer with stars with iconic status and widespread recognition, such as the great French footballer Karim Benzema, the Argentinian DJ and producer Bizzarap, and the multifaceted Brazilian musician Anitta.

Ranveer Singh is one of a large number of famous personalities whose decisions and qualities are admired and imitated by people all around the world. This "Made Originals" initiative will honour his path and the distinction of his accomplishments. Ranveer will front this campaign as a tribute to famous footwear and a brand that appeals to young people all around the world because of his adaptability to many cultures.



Ranveer Singh shared his thoughts on the campaign, “My journey with adidas Originals goes right back to my college days when I purchased my first pair of Superstars. Such classics have been an integral part of street culture, and they are nowhere near done making history. With this campaign, I am excited to push beyond our boundaries and usher in a new era of originality as a tribute to these iconic sneakers and especially the brand new NMD_V3 silhouette.”

On the work front, the actor, who was last seen in the movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has multiple projects in line up and it includes names such as 'Cirkus', a film by director Rohit Shetty, and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', where he will star alongside actress Alia Bhatt.