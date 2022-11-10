topStoriesenglish
Ranveer Singh to conduct acting masterclass at Marrakesh International Film Festival

The artiste par excellence will also conduct his first acting masterclass at Marrakesh in the presence of cinematic giants like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton! 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Superstar Ranveer Singh is headed to the prestigious Marrakesh International Film Festival to receive a tribute which recognises his incredible body of work. He will be conferred with a very special honour, the Etoile d’Or award at the film fest, making him one of the youngest actors to have ever received this award at Marrakesh along with Hollywood icon Leonardo Di Caprio! 

The artiste par excellence will also conduct his first acting masterclass at Marrakesh in the presence of cinematic giants like Oscar Isaac, Marion Cotillard and Tilda Swinton! This event will be attended by scores of fans and audiences who would want to take a sneak peek into the acting process of the best actor of our country! 

The festival will also screen three milestone films of Ranveer’s glorious career so far - Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Padmaavat! These screenings will be attended by the icons of world cinema like Paolo Sorrentino, James Gray, Marion Cotillard, Suzanne Bier, Oscar Isaac, Vanessa Kirby, Diane Kruger, Justin Kurzel, Essie Davis, Nadine Labaki, Laïla Marrakchi, Tahar Rahim, Farida Benlyazid, to name a few!

