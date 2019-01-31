हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh turns 'beast mode' on for GQ India cover—See inside



Ranveer Singh turns &#039;beast mode&#039; on for GQ India cover—See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'powerhouse of talent' Ranveer Singh often surprises us with his offbeat fashion sense. The actor is known for his unique outifts and always ensures that he stands out of the crowd. Ranveer is on GQ India magazine's February edition cover page and his look has taken social media by storm.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The actor has captioned the image as “BEAST MODE” and looks dapper as always.

Fans are going berserk in the comments section, expressing their love for 'Baba'.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in 'Gully Boy' opposite Alia Bhatt. This is the first time that the two will share screen space and audience is quite excited about the fresh pair. The film is slated to release on Valentine's Day, that is February 14 and is one of the biggest releases of this year.

Zoya Akhtar has directed the film and its music has captured immense attention. People are loving the offbeat tracks from the film and can't wait to watch it on screen!

The actor is also prepping up for Kabir Khan's sports drama titled '83. The film is based on India's historic victory of 1983 world cup and Ranveer plays former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Kapil Dev.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAlia BhattGully BoyKabir Khan'83 the film
