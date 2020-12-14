हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan hilariously troll Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in "Coolie No 1", a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. 

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan hilariously troll Sara Ali Khan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan trolled actress Sara Ali Khan in good humour over a post she shared on social media.

Sara posted a video on Instagram, which shows her first working out in the gym, and then breaking into a Bollywood dance on the number "Jeth ki dopahri mein", from the 1995 hit "Coolie No 1". A person can be seen working out in the background as Sara grooves with a friend.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Sunehri Dupehri"

Ranveer Singh commented: "No words... just no words."

Varun Dhawan, who stars with Sara in the upcoming remake of "Coolie No 1" had a witty retort: "I love the guy trying to workout in the background."

Sara and Varun will be seen in "Coolie No 1", a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.
 

 

