close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh warned by Brock Lesnar's advocate

The "Padmaavat" star used the phrase with a twist when he posted an image with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Ranveer Singh warned by Brock Lesnar&#039;s advocate

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been warned by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman for using a phrase made popular by him.

The matter stems from Ranveer using a known phrase that Heyman and Lesnar apparently devised for their time in the WWE. Heyman would root for Lesnar by shouting: "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," every time the latter stepped inside the ring.

The "Padmaavat" star used the phrase with a twist when he posted an image with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Ranveer captioned his photograph along with Pandya: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya ma boi, unstoppable."

This led Heyman to point out on Twitter: "Ranveer Singh are you F'N kidding me? 1 - It's eat, sleep conquer, repeat. 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar. 3 - I am litigious 4 - Eat Sleep Deposition repeat."

Ranveer is yet to reply to Heyman. 

 

 

 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghBrock LesnarPaul HeymanWWE wrestler
Next
Story

Arjun Rampal, preggers girlfriend Gabriella Demeteriades beat the summer heat in monochrome twinning—See pics

Must Watch

PT3M52S

5W1H: India to surpass China as most populous country in next 8 years