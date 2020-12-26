हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's pic with south superstar Mahesh Babu trends online - Here's why!

Ranveer is clearly extremely fond of Mahesh as he wrote on his social media account.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s pic with south superstar Mahesh Babu trends online - Here&#039;s why!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Two of the coolest superstars of our generation, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh have come together for an action-packed spectacle that will entertain you thoroughly.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu are both ambassadors of a cola brand and the company has definitely achieved a casting coup by bringing them together in the same frame for an adrenaline-pumping commercial!

Ranveer is clearly extremely fond of Mahesh as he wrote on his social media, “One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu.”

In the action laced ad, Ranveer and Mahesh take on an impossible task of getting one last bottle of cola and both these swashbuckling action superstars will be seen pulling off some cool action stunts with ease. The two heroes will deliver a knockout commercial that will definitely become a talking point.

What’s interesting is that the commercial will be released in Hindi and Telugu which shows the stardom that Ranveer has in the Southern Indian states and the fan-following that Mahesh Babu commands pan India.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranveer SinghMahesh Babusouth star
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar's adorable kiss to ladylove Shibani Dandekar leaves fans gasping for breath!
  • 1,01,69,118Confirmed
  • 1,47,343Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M54S

Draft bill against Love Jihad approved by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet