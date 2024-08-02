'Ranvir Shorey Is The Ultimate Winner,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ex-Contestant Poulomi Das

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gearing up for its highly anticipated Grand Finale, streaming live on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM tonight. Hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, the show has delivered non-stop excitement and drama from the start. Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulomi Das shares her thoughts on the show's winner, weighing in on the intense competition and final outcome.

When asked about who will be the winner of the biggest reality show, Poulomi Das said, “At this point, I really don’t know who should win. I’ve always vouched for Ranvir because he is the most deserving. With the way he started, he had the qualities of a Bigg Boss winner. For me, he’s the ultimate winner of the show."

The wait is over! Tune in to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale is tonight at 9 PM on JioCinema Premium – it's an event you won't want to miss!