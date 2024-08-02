Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2773203
NewsLifestylePeople
BIGG BOSS OTT 3

'Ranvir Shorey Is The Ultimate Winner,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ex-Contestant Poulomi Das

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale is tonight at 9 PM, exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Don’t miss the excitement!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Ranvir Shorey Is The Ultimate Winner,' Says Bigg Boss OTT 3 Ex-Contestant Poulomi Das (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gearing up for its highly anticipated Grand Finale, streaming live on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM tonight. Hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, the show has delivered non-stop excitement and drama from the start. Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Poulomi Das shares her thoughts on the show's winner, weighing in on the intense competition and final outcome.

When asked about who will be the winner of the biggest reality show, Poulomi Das said, “At this point, I really don’t know who should win. I’ve always vouched for Ranvir because he is the most deserving. With the way he started, he had the qualities of a Bigg Boss winner. For me, he’s the ultimate winner of the show."

The wait is over! Tune in to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale is tonight at 9 PM on JioCinema Premium – it's an event you won't want to miss!

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?