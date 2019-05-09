close

Karan Oberoi

Rape-accused TV actor Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court here.

He was nabbed on May 6 after the victim, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage in 2017.

Karan was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.

 

