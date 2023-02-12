Iranian Woman Accuses Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Khan of Rape, claims 'He Threatened To Leak Her Intimate Pics'

NEW DELHI: A fresh FIR has been filed against controversy queen Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani in Mysore. The FIR has been filed under IPC section 376 at VV Puram Police Station in Mysore. As per reports, a young Iranian woman has reportedly accused the jailed businessman of raping her on the pretext of marriage. This is the second FIR against Adil, who is currently in 14 days of judicial custody. Adil was arrested by the Oshiwara Police after Rakhi filed a complaint against him for assault, cheating and an extra-marital affair. The court will reportedly hear his bail petition on Monday.

In her FIR, the young woman accused Adil of raping her on the pretext of marriage when they lived together in Mysore. She mentioned that when she demanded to get married to him five months back, he rejected it and said that he is in a similar kind of relationship with many girls. As per the complainant, Adil blackmailed her to not file any complaint against him by threatening to leak intimate pictures of her. An FIR has now been registered under IPC sections 376, 417,420, 504 and 506, said a TOI report.

Earlier in the day, Rakhi was captured by the mediapersons when she claimed that Adil's alleged girlfriend Tanu Chandel is pregnant and said that she should come out and reveal the truth. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Rakhi thanked police officials for taking action against Adil. She also reacted to the news of the Iranian student accusing Adil of rape.

For those unversed, a few days back, Rakhi revealed that Adil had an extramarital affair with Tanu and he was also previously married before marrying her.

Days ago, Rakhi made a shocking allegation against her husband Adil Khan and accused him of recording her nude videos and selling them. "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi said while speaking to ETimes.

The actress, who was papped on Thursday while she was visiting the court, said, "I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn't get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don't want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust."

Rakhi Sawant, who has accused Adil of assault and having an extramarital affair with his girlfriend Nivedita aka Tanu Chandel, also said that she will file an FIR against the duo for harassing her and physically assaulting her.

Last month, Rakhi surprised everyone after she announced on social media that she has tied the knot with Adil Khan.

The actor dropped a series of photos and videos from her nikaah ceremony, revealing that the two tied the knot in July last year, but kept it under wraps for eight months.