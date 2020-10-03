हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangrape

Rape is becoming a consistent crime: Amyra Dastur

The actress' tweet came in response to a news item that a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur town was found hanging on October 2 after being allegedly gang-raped. 

Rape is becoming a consistent crime: Amyra Dastur

Mumbai: Amyra Dastur has reacted to the brutal incident of alleged gangrape and murder of a woman that has occurred in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, questioning the role of the police in providing protection to women. The actress took to her verified Twitter account on Saturday to voice her concern.

"So it takes a woman's death to register a case? What is happening to India?! Why can't the POLICE protect us? Why is RAPE becoming a consistent crime? Why are the number of Rapes increasing?! Why aren't men more afraid of brutality and abuse towards women? WHY?!" Amyra tweeted on Saturday.

The actress' tweet came in response to a news item that a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur town was found hanging on October 2 after being allegedly gang-raped. The victim had visited the police station on September 28 to register a complaint but was refused by the police. However, the police have registered a case after her death.

Amyra's tweet comes at a time when back to back incidents of gangrape have been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Balrampur and Rajasthan over the past few days.

Recently, the actress tweeted reacting to the Hathras gangrape demanding that the rapists be hanged.

 

Tags:
Gangraperape casesAmyra DasturNarsinghpur rapeHathras gangrapeBalrampur gangrape
Next
Story

Comparisons with Aishwarya Rai didn't bother me: Sneha Ullal
  • 64,73,544Confirmed
  • 1,00,842Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Hathras Case : 'SIT starts investigation in Hathras case, strict action will be taken against the culprits'