Drakeo the Ruler

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death in LA concert backstage brawl

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died at 28 after shocking stabbing at a concert in LA.

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler stabbed to death in LA concert backstage brawl

Los Angeles: American rapper Drakeo the Ruler (real name: Darrell Caldwell) died on Saturday night (US Pacific Time) after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artiste concert at the Banc of California Stadium, reports ‘Variety’ quoting a rep for the performer.

The concert was to be headlined by performers such as Snoop Dogg, YG, the Isley Brothers and 50 Cent, but it was called off after the stabbing, although for some time, a DJ continued to play, even as attendees wondered what the delay between sets was about.

Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. "Nah man this shit isn't right for real wtf are we doing," posted Drake. "Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo."

‘Variety’, quoting multiple reports, says a backstage brawl occurred at about 8.30 p.m. and a victim later confirmed to be Drakeo was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert offered a mix of hip-hop and classic soul stars on three stages over the course of what would have been an 11-hour show, with Ice Cube, Al Green, the Game, the Delfonics, Cypress Hill and the Chi-Lites among nearly 60 acts on the bill. Drakeo the Ruler had been scheduled to start his performance on the G-Funk Stage at 8:30 p.m., right around the time the backstage violence was reported.

