Los Angeles: Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested for allegedly attacking a valet at a hotel here.

The "Wake up" hitmaker, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was taken to police custody on Sunday after he hit three punches on the parking attendant, "tmz.com".

Wap was booked on three counts of misdemeanor battery. But now he has been released and have to appear in the court.

The rapper has not commented on the issue yet.