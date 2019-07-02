Rapper Hard Kaur accuses Mo Joshi of assault, shares a detailed post on social media

New Delhi: UK-based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon aka Hard Kaur recently took to social media to share details about an assault she faced in 2017. The rapper shared a detailed post on her Instagram besides some shocking pictures that showed her bruised face.

And though she didn't reveal the name of the person, her post mentioned the entire incident that took place. Her post has invited hundreds of reactions from all over. When some of her fans urged her to name the accused, the rapper commented saying that it was Mo Joshi from Azaadi records.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "2017- HE ATTACKED ME FROM THE BACK. THE TRUTH ABOUT THE INDIAN MUSIC INDUSTRY. JUST BECAUSE I WAS MAKING THE MIXTAPE. JUST BECAUSE I’M LOUD JUST BECAUSE I DRINK JUST BECAUSE I STAND FOR OTHER ARTISTS. WON’T HAPPEN AGAIN. I DON’T WANT TO TELL U WHO DID IT SO DON’T ASK PLEASE. @theconsocius @voice_against_fascism"

In response to her post, Joshi took to Facebook and wrote, "Regarding the Accusation of Assault put forth by Hard Kaur: As some of you will have read by now, there's a post doing the rounds on Facebook and Instagram from Hard Kaur accusing me of physically assaulting her in 2017. While this incident precedes the formation of Azadi Records and involves me as a promoter of a different property - it is important for me to clarify certain facts from the night in question.

The incident with Ms Kaur happened at an event that I was jointly promoting with Lucid Entertainment and Desi Hip Hop Inc (who I was working for at the time) as part of the ADE event series that was happening in Mumbai. The artists in the line-up were Prabh Deep, Sez On The Beat, Sun J, Big Deal, DJ Panic, Swadesi, Yung Raj and DJ Uri at Kaitlyn's Beer Garden, Hill Road, Bandra on 26th February 2017. Ms Kaur was put on the guest list at Big Deal's request and, from the point that she showed up, was constantly involved in heckling the artists while they were performing as well as aggressive behaviour towards other artists and attendees.

Due to multiple counts of harassment of artists and attendees, including verbal abuse and physical threats, Ms Kaur was asked to stop or leave by male and female bouncers present at the venue. Ms Kaur responded to these complaints by telling the bouncers not to touch her and also threatening them with physical violence if they continued to ask her to leave.

Following this, while DJ Uri was playing on stage, Ms Kaur rushed the area where his equipment was set up, pushed the table then knocked the needle off the record and stopped the music playing out in the venue - a few seconds later, through fear of what she would do next and after repeated requests, and with as little force as possible, I moved Ms Kaur away from the stage area since she had started hurling abuses at the DJ and causing further escalation. It was at that point that we both fell to the ground. DJ Uri called her out publicly on his microphone and she left the venue. The actions I took were in-front of over 100 people present at the event and witnessing what was happening. None of the injuries depicted in the photos shared by Ms Kaur occurred at the venue or were inflicted by me.

This is the extent of our interaction that night. I did not strike her in any way as multiple witnesses present at the show will attest too. After this, the venue manager came to me and told me that there were cops from Bandra Police Station at the venue at her behest as she was trying to file an assault case against me. The police investigated the incident, and after speaking to multiple witnesses, concluded that no such assault had occurred, and refused to file her FIR.

I'm open to this incident being investigated again by the police or any other committee and would welcome their involvement in this."

Hard Kaur was recently in the news when she was booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media.