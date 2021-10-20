हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West officially renamed ‘Ye’ after judge approves name change

'Its not Kanye, its 'ye'. Kanye West is officially named Ye now.

Rapper Kanye West officially renamed ‘Ye’ after judge approves name change
Reuters

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West has won legal approval to officially shorten his name to Ye.

The 44-year-old musician, record producer and fashion entrepreneur has used Ye as his Twitter handle for years and had petitioned a court to make it his full name with no middle name or last name. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved his request on Monday, according to court documents.

"Ye" also was the name of the singer's 2018 album. He told a radio host that year he believed ye is the most commonly used word in the Bible, where it means "you."

Representatives for the entertainer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The musician recently released his 10th studio album, "Donda," named after his late mother Donda West. He has been married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West for about seven years. The pair are in the process of getting divorced, though they remain friendly and have been spotted together recently in public.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kanye WestKanye West name changeyeDondaDonda WestKim Kardashian
Next
Story

Aryan Khan drugs case: Mumbai court to pass order on bail plea today

Must Watch

PT11M4S

DNA: After Kerala, now devastation in Uttarakhand due to heavy rainfall