Rapper King Collaborates With Nick Jonas For ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ (Afterlife)

Nick Jonas has officially collaborated with rapper King for the song Afterlife (Maan Meri Jaan) and announced the same on Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rapper King Collaborates With Nick Jonas For ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ (Afterlife)

New Delhi: Speculations have been rife about a possible collaboration since international icon and actor Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas started following Indian hip-hop crusador KING on Instagram. Rumour mills were abuzz that this might be a possibility of an upcoming international collaboration by the young Indian singer and rapper.  

KING has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since his first release ' tu aake dekhle'. However it was last year that he gripped the nation with king fever with his song 'Mann Meri Jaan'. The song became a national love anthem and now taking to his Instagram, KING has confirmed an upcoming collaboration with Nick Jonas. A feat for a young Indian non-Bollywood singer.  

Both the music stars shared on their Instagram that AFTERLIFE ( Mann meri jaan version) will be out this Friday!!! His fans across the nation cannot keep calm and are jumping with joy and excitement. People have been showering love and praises on his social media!  

We cannot wait to see this version of our favourite 'mann meri jaan'. 

Nick Jonas King collaboration

