CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

Rapper King To Make Debut Appearance At 77th Cannes Film Festival

Singer-songwriter and rapper King is all set to make his debut at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival, gracing the red carpet along the French Riviera.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 07:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Rapper King To Make Debut Appearance At 77th Cannes Film Festival (Image : @ifeelking/Instagram )

King has belted out hit tracks such as 'Maan Meri Jaan', 'Tu Aake Dekhle', 'Oops', and the recent track 'Bumpa', featuring global pop sensation Jason Derulo, who said that King and he co-wrote the song, blending styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide.

Apart from King, actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen attending the iconic event, which will be held from May 14 to May 25.

Also in attendance will be Aastha Shah, who will walk the Cannes red carpet as the first Indian content creator with Vitiligo, and Ankush Bahuguna, who is the first Indian male beauty content creator to debut at the event.

