close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rapper Naezy

Rapper Naezy all set for Australian debut

Naezy, along with rapper Divine, was the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar`s acclaim film "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer with Alia Bhatt. 

Rapper Naezy all set for Australian debut
File photo

Mumbai: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer "Gully Boy" earlier this year, is scheduled to perform in Sydney on August 24.

`It`s my maiden tour in Australia and I`m extremely thrilled. Its been a dream to visit Australia and its finally coming true. I look forward to meeting my fans there and seeing the diverse culture Australia is known for," Naezy said.

The concert featuring Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, will happen in collaboration with Bombay Circus. "It`s a truly unique collaboration between Bombay Circus and me. It`s going to be a total riot or -- as I like to say, `Aafat!`. It`s been a long journey for the Indian hip-hop scene and now the world can see how far we have come," he said, promising a perfect fusion of circus ambiance and stirring rap music.

Naezy, along with rapper Divine, was the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar`s acclaim film "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer with Alia Bhatt. The film`s success opened audience interest for rap in India in a big way, and has also made Indians all over the world take notice of Indian rappers.

Tags:
rapper NaezyGully BoyRanveer SinghRapper Divine
Next
Story

Madame Tussauds plan Sridevi wax figure in Singapore

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Deshhit: Know top 20 desh hit news of today